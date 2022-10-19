HomeLocal

Nominations Open For Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Martin Luther King speaking at Press Conference at U.S. Capitol about Senate Debate on Civil Rights Act of 1964, Washington, DC USA, Marion S. Trikosko, U.S. News & World Report Magazine Photograph Collection, March 26, 1964

Source: Universal History Archive / Getty

As a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, the Medallion and Keeper of the Dream Awards serve to highlight the remarkable deeds carried out by people in our community.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Medallion Award, the highest honor bestowed by the City of Charlotte, is given to people in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg community who uphold Dr. King’s memory and goals.

Nominations can be submitted now until November 30, 2022.

Black man typing on laptop, contact us online and computer technology for ecommerce website. Writing email on keyboard, person searching internet and employee working with 5g connection at desk

Nominee requirements are as follows according to WBTV:

· Be a resident of Charlotte-Mecklenburg

· Promote the ideals of racial equality and social justice as espoused by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr

· Active involvement in community service

· Resisting injustice wherever it is found

· Cannot be a current Community Relation Committee Member

· Cannot be a current member of the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee

· Promoting inter-group relations and understanding

Read the full story here.

award , dr martin luther king , Nominations

    • Close