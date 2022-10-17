Joyce Sims, “Come Into My Life” Singer Dead at 63

We are sad to report that R&B singer/songwriter Joyce Sims passed away at the age of 63.

Her passing was announced on Facebook by UK-based event organizer CJ Carlos, who received the news from her family on Saturday night (October 16). “Having spoken to her immediate family tonight, it’s with a heavy heart that I post this news Joyce Sims has passed away. Joyce was an amazing singer-songwriter who had so many hits in the 80s. As most of you know, she was going to be one of our USA artists in Portugal next May. My heart goes out to her partner Errol and their children and close family.”

The Guardian also noted that several family members confirmed the news on social media. On Facebook, her sister, Annette Ramsey, stated, “My heart is broken… I will always remember the happy times we’ve shared, the love and support you have given me will not go in vain. I Love you Big Sis RIP.” Another sister, Debbie Sims Hall, called Joyce “a beautiful soul inside and out” who “will truly be missed.”

The Rochester, NY native first burst onto the scene with 1986’s “(You Are My) All and All,” a top 10 hit on the Billboard Dance Chart. Her signature hit, “Come Into My Life” would be released less than a year later. The track peaked at #10 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs Chart and #7 on the UK Singles Chart. Sims would go on to have a successful career, with artists like Angie Stone, Snoop Dogg, and Randy Crawford sampling her work. Prior to her passing, Sims has been touring England and was set to release a new album this year.

Joyce Sims is survived by her husband, Errol, and two children. The cause of death is currently unknown.

