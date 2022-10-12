Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Is Your Relationship Unhealthy?

After a short stint in Tampa, Florida, Olympia D. returns to the Queen City resuming her role as the Assistant Program Director and Midday Personality for WOSF-FM 105.3 RNB. Each day, from 10am until 3pm on 105.3 RnB, she looks forward to catching up with her listeners just like old friends...picking up exactly where they left off. Her goal is to put a smile on everyone’s face while helping you to forget the worries of the world. Olympia will give you the latest ENJ (Entertainment News Juice), breaking news, and her unique twist on the world we live in with her quick wit and an identifiable laugh! As a mother of a 14 year old daughter named Brilliance, Olympia D understands the challenges that parents face as they strive to raise the brightest and most well-rounded kids possible. Her journey of raising her daughter, Brilliance, inspired her to build a parenting platform entitled, Raising Brilliance, for parents everywhere. Olympia D’s Raising Brilliance, shared valuable information about various programs and activities that exposed children to positive new ideas and environments that enriched their educational and social skills. Raising Brilliance aired every Friday night at 8pm on WBTV /Bounce TV Channel 1255 on Time Warner Cable. Yet, she still found the time to lend her time and talents to organizations like Susan G. Komen, A Better World, The American Cancer Society and St. Jude. The motto that she lives by is, “turn your negative into a positive situation!” Olympia loves working with the community. This is evident in her passion for real estate, another avenue in which she helps homebuyers and sellers achieve their dreams. As the mother of Brilliance, a bright young lady in training, Olympia seeks to provide the same inspiration she gives to her daughter. Olympia’s priority is to inform, educate, and motivate women of all ages to be wealthy and healthy. So the next time you’re rolling through Charlotte, NC, tune into 105.3 RnB weekdays from 10am -3pm on 105.3 RnB for lots of laughs, fun, and transformative thinking as we all turn our negative into a positive situation and check her out and follow her on FaceBook, Instagram and Twitter @TheOlympiaDShow!

As humans, it’s normal to desire companionship. It’s normal to desire intimacy. However, while these desires are natural, there comes a time when we must overlook our desires and look out for our well-being. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time to acknowledge domestic abuse survivors and speak up for victims, even if these victims are close to home.

Statistics show that an average of 20 people are abused by partners every minute. That is more than 10 million victims a year. Abuse is also higher amongst women than men, with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical abuse and 1 in 4 men experiencing physical abuse.

Knowing the signs is the best way to determine if your relationship is unhealthy and to combat domestic violence. It is important to remember that not everyone experiences domestic violence in the same way.

Knowing The Signs

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, here are the red flags of an abusive relationship:

Extreme jealousy

Possessiveness

Unpredictability

A bad temper

Cruelty to animals

Verbal abuse

Extremely controlling behavior

Antiquated beliefs about the roles of women and men in relationships

Forced sex or disregard for their partner’s unwillingness to have sex

Sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed-upon methods

Blaming the victim for anything wrong that happens

Sabotage or obstruction of the victim’s ability to work or attend school

Controls all the finances

Abuse of other family members, children, or pets

Accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair

Control of what the victim wears and how they act

Demeaning the victim either privately or publicly

Embarrassment or humiliation of the victim in front of others

Harassment of the victim at work

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential help at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

Remember, love should never come at the expense of yourself.

Written by TeAsia Royster