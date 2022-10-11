Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown in Official Teaser for Prime Video’s High-Stakes Family Drama, ‘Riches’

Off the heels of the Riches “The Crown We Never Take Off” exclusive screening during CultureCon NYC last week, today Prime Video released the official teaser to the highly anticipated upcoming drama series. All six episodes of the Amazon Studios and ITV co-production will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, 2022, following its UK premiere on ITVX.

Riches follows the exploits of the stylish, privileged, super-successful Richards family. When Stephen Richards (Hugh Quarshie) passes suddenly, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his business hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide as they vie for control. The trailer for the series can be found below.

Looks like things are going to get very serious very fast right? The high-stakes family drama is written and created by Abby Ajayi (How to Get Away With Murder, Inventing Anna) and stars Deborah Ayorinde (Them, Truth Be Told), Hugh Quarshie (Absentia), Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso, I May Destroy You), Adeyinka Akinrinade (Top Boy, Temple), Ola Orebiyi (Cherry, A Brixton Tale), Nneka Okoye (Grantchester, The A List), and Emmanuel Imani (Cobra, Black Earth Rising).

The series is produced by Greenacre Films in association with Monumental Television, and commissioned by ITV. Amazon Studios is co-producing in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa. Nadine Marsh-Edwards (Unsaid Stories, Been So Long), Amanda Jenks (The Girl, Been So Long), and writer/creator Abby Ajayi serve as executive producers for Greenacre Films, and Alison Owen (Ghosts, Harlots, Murder in Provence) and Alison Carpenter (Ghosts, Harlots, Yonderland) are executive producers for Monumental Television. Riches will be produced by Yvonne Francas (The Syndicate, Our Girl, Death in Paradise) and directed by Sebastian Thiel, Ajayi, and Darcia Martin. Banijay Rights will be responsible for international distribution on behalf of Greenacre Films.

We also were blessed with some first look photos from the series that you can check out!

From the looks of the trailer, this series will be well worth the watch. Share your thoughts on it in the comments!

