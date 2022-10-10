105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

NeNe Leakes, 23-year-old Brentt Leakes allegedly suffered a heart attack and a stroke earlier this month.

According to TMZ, Brentt is “on a long road to recovery” and was “quickly transported to a local hospital for medical attention.” Their sources also say that he is currently out of the hospital and rehabbing and should make a full recovery.

NeNe Leakes has not publically spoken on the subject.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

SEE ALSO:

Gary’s Tea: Nene Leakes Speaks Out About Being Sued By Her Boyfriend’s Wife! [WATCH]

NeNe Leakes Shares Her Brazilian Butt Lift Journey On Instagram

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

NeNe Leakes’s 23-Year-Old Son Brentt Allegedly Suffered From A Heart Attack & Stroke was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com