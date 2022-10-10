105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they have “parted ways” with their head coach, Matt Rhule. The Panthers lost their third home game and their fourth game out of five this season. The struggles of course did not start this season, as the team managed just five wins in each of Coach Rhule’s first two seasons.

Coach Rhule finishes his time in Carolina with an 11-27 record, good for a .297 winning percentage, the worst amongst head coaches in the Carolina Panthers franchise history.

The previous low was a .333 winning percentage under George Seifert from 1999-2001. Perhaps most notably, Ron Rivera, the head coach that Matt Rhule replaced, finished his time in Carolina with a Super Bowl berth and a .546 winning percentage during his eight plus seasons with the team.

The Carolina Panthers play the Los Angeles Rams in LA this Sunday and have 12 games remaining to attempt to salvage the season.

Charlotte native and longtime Panthers assistant coach Steve Wilks named interim head coach.

Carolina Panthers Fire Head Coach Matt Rhule was originally published on wfnz.com