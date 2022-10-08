Register for the Angels in Pink Luncheon

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

According to Healthline publication, about 82% of Black women live at least 5 years after their initial breast cancer diagnosis, compared to 92% of white women. Some of the barriers for Black women include: the cost of healthcare, access to mammograms, medical mistrust and late-stage diagnosis.

Angels in Pink, presented by the Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation is an event that encourages women to take charge of their health “You’re invited” to join us for lunch as we share testimonies, become more educated, and fellowship – all while wearing PINK. All guests will receive a gift bag.

