Residents Stirred by New Sugar Creek Townhomes Priced at $3K a Month

Some call it gentrification others call it an upgrade.

New townhomes being built in the Sugar Creek neighborhood off I-85 exit 41 has created some buzz around Charlotte and on social media. It’s the price of the homes that have people stunned.

The townhomes are selling for about $3,000 a month. People who are familiar with the area believe the price of the homes for that location is abnormal and ridiculous.

Someone on social media wrote, “3,000 to live right next to Hidden Valley is wilddd.” Another comment read, “You couldn’t pay me to live on Sugar Creek.”

According to areavibes.com Sugar Creek and Hidden Valley neighborhood crime rates are 128% higher than the Charlotte average and cost of living in Hidden Valley is 14% lower than the Charlotte average.

Now, the neighbors are starting to see a change in the area. Residents say day by day the area is starting to look better while some call it beautification, others call it gentrification.

WCNC-TV spoke Mark Hopper, the president of Hopper Communities, is behind the development. He said Sugar Creek is following in the footsteps of other Charlotte areas.

“It’s all about what pockets within this Sugar Creek area,” Hopper said. “One point, nobody wanted to go on the other side, that west side of South Boulevard, and then no one wanted to go to 49.”

The new townhomes on Sugar Creek are called The Crossings at NoDa.

On the side of the road, there’s a sign that details which features are included in the month’s rental price. “3 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Garage, plus 1 Parking Space. Leasing From $2,845 /Month.”

It’s currently under construction and is now leasing for November 2022.

