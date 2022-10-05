Ten Things You Shouldn’t Say To A DJ At Homecoming…..OR EVER!

We’re approaching a lot of our favorite time of the year. Yes, that’s right…it is indeed Homecoming season. For those who attended HBCUs especially, Homecoming is a time for former students to return to their old stomping grounds. From attending live concerts on the Yard to brunching with friends, there are always a multitude of things to get into. Let’s be honest though, everyone really comes to party and what’s a party without a DJ? Nothing. The DJ keeps the vibes strong in the party and determines the crowd’s mood throughout the night. It isn’t an easy job but someone has to do it. With the task of being the vibe curator already a difficult one, no DJ wants to be under any extra pressure. With that in mind and Homecoming season here, we thought it would be good to create a list of things that partygoers shouldn’t say or do to a DJ during Homecoming, or any other time for that matter.

1. PLAY SOMETHING GOOD…SOMETHING WE CAN DANCE TO

The DJ has to play for more than one person…so what you hate may be another’s favorite song and EVERYTHING played can be danced to one way or another.

2. WOULD YOU PLAY SOMETHING WITH A GOOD “BEAT”

BE SERIOUS. We know of NO songs played in a club that doesn’t have some sort of beat.

3. I DON’T KNOW WHO SINGS IT AND I DON’T KNOW THE NAME OF THE SONG, BUT IT GOES LIKE THIS…

Please don’t try to hum or sing for the DJ. They have to navigate drunken requests, drink spillage and dangerous decibel levels all night. Do them a favor and DON’T give them a rendition of your favorite song.

4. EVERYBODY WANTS TO HEAR IT!

So you polled all patrons in the club and, as their appointed spokesperson, you are requesting the song?

5. EVERYBODY WILL DANCE IF YOU PLAY IT!

The DJ won’t. That blows a hole in that theory.

6. I CAN GET LAID IF YOU PLAY IT!

STEP YPUR GAME UP. If you really have any, you can get laid to anything. OR buy the album and get laid anytime!

7. I WANT TO HEAR IT NEXT!

The only people who can get away with this request writes the DJs paychecks.

8. WHAT DO YOU HAVE?

It’s a lot easier for you to go have another beer and figure out what you want to hear than it is for the DJ to recite the name of every track in their library.

9. HEY, MAN, NOBODY CAN DANCE TO THIS!

It is NOT advisable to say this when the dance floor is packed (but some people do anyways). However, even if there is only one person on the floor, it still contradicts the statement.

10. PLAY IT SOON, BECAUSE WE’RE LEAVING!

If you’re going to leave after they play it, why shouldn’t they wait until the very last song so you can stay for the whole party?

Party responsibly this Homecoming season and don’t forget this list. Let us know if there are any we forgot in the comments!

