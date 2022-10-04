Interview with Bow Wow ahead of the Millennium Tour Turned Up!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Generational child star, actor, and rapper Bow Wow is headlining his second Millennium Tour and Eric Kelley got a chance to chop it up with him as he prepares for the tour and lets us in on what fans can expect.

Bow Wow spoke about what surprises he might have for the Charlotte show.

“I’ve reached out to some people. So Charlotte gonna be a big show. It’s almost sold out. I’m always trying to find ways to tap in with every city and, you know, bring special guests out.”

We had to ask if there was a possibility that he would bring out Ciara to do their hit “Like You” together.

“I’ve been trying to do it for a long time now. You know, I can honestly say, I haven’t really helped the situation much. I can’t understand why she wouldn’t.”

No Cici and Lil Bow Wow reuion this time, yall.

“Just the respect that I have for her husband too. We were teenagers, I mean, when we were dating, so it was kind of like, where I’m at now in my life, me having kids now, me being a father. Her being a wife and a mother and me actually respecting Russ. I respect Russ, I’m a fan of him on the field and off the field.”

At the start of his career, at just 13 years old the girls would go wild for the young star. Now, 35-years-old he shared one of the wildest moments that he’s experienced with a fan.

“I had three sold-out shows in Chicago in one day. And during one of the shows, during the intermission, I had a fan that actually jumped off the loading dock and went on top of the tour bus and would not get off. And so I came out and I took a picture with her. It was one of the craziest experiences ever.

Bow also talked about the release of his final album and why he plans to drop it with Death Row Records executive produced by Snoop Dogg and not So So Def records.

“Where I’m at now in life, I want to return home. Jermaine has always been a part of projects, all my albums,” he expressed and it’s kind of like me, and Snoop never had that chance to, you know, do something monumental together. You know, I mean, it’s like, he found me I started with him, then I was passed along to JD. So it was kind of like, now I want to, I want to leave my foster parents and, you know, can I go find my real parents?

He says the album is basically the soundtrack to his documentary he’s dropping on his life and coming up in the music industry as a teenager.

“I live the crazy life, you know? Whether they’ve been publicized things. Who am I talking to? To the moves I’ve made, and I feel like now I got that up and down roller coaster type of life to where now I know how to put it on display for people.”

Interview with Bow Wow ahead of the Millennium Tour Turned Up! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com