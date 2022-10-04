Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens’ Petition After ‘Fact Checkers’ Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday, The Supreme Court rejected Candace Owens‘ petition centered on her lawsuit over media “fact checkers” that deemed her social media posts about the COVID-19 death toll as misinformation.

Back in May, the controversial conservative pundit sued Lead Stories and USA Today, two of Facebook’s biggest “fact checkers,” after they labeled her Facebook posts about the number of people who died from COVID-19 as “false,” Law And Crime reported. In her petition, Owens claimed that her income was “severely damaged” from the labels, citing Facebook as her “primary marketplace.”

The 33-year-old with a history of exaggerating the truth also argued that the “warning labels […] superimposed the term ‘FALSE’ across the top of her posts” which led to the termination of a “valuable ‘advertising contract’ with Facebook.”

Fact-checkers slammed Owens with a “false” label after she commented on the government’s COVID-19 death count suggesting that the numbers were inaccurate due to faulty data. In the suit, she accused the companies of infringing upon her right to free speech.

“Her comments were thoughtful, researched, political, public, and certainly controversial: in short, they lie at the very heart of the protections of the First Amendment, addressing perhaps the most important public issue at the time,” her lawyers said, according to the petition. Candace Owens wears a “White Lives Matter” shirt to Kanye West fashion show On Monday, Supreme Court officials swiftly declined the star’s request to even hear the case nor did they release a statement about why they chose to dismiss the petition. But hours after the decision was announced, Owens made headlines again for attending Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 fashion show in Paris wearing a long-sleeved shirt that bore the words “White Lives Matter.” At one point during the show, the podcaster posed for a photo with Kanye, who also could be seen wearing the same eyebrow-raising shirt.

According to multiple reports, a few models were also spotted wearing the shirt during the show. It’s unclear if the piece will be featured in the Grammy Award-winning rapper’s latest collection. No word yet on what West’s latest stunt is trying to convey, but like Owens, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time that he’s stirred the pot with his controversial political views. Back in 2018, Kanye West showed political support to Donald Trump during his presidency. If you remember, that year, the Late Registration hitmaker caught flack for wearing a MAGA hat. He also raised eyebrows in 2020 when he ran for president. SEE ALSO: Candace Owens Says ‘There Was No Abortion Happening When We Had Slaves’–She’s Wrong Pro-Russian Troll Candace Owens Uses Ukraine Invasion To Take Jabs At ‘Black Lives Matter’

Supreme Court Rejects Candace Owens' Petition After 'Fact Checkers' Called Out Her COVID-19 Lies

