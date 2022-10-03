Front Page News: California Approves Bill Limiting Lyrics As Evidence In Criminal Trials Against Rappers [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

California passed The Decriminalizing Artistic Expression Act which will make the use of rap lyrics during criminal trials as evidence hard. Many rappers like Killer Mike, Meek Mill, E-40, Ty Dolla $ign, and Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. were in attendance. Maria More talks more on this topic, gives an update on Hurricane Ian in Florida, and other topics.

