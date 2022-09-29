Gary’s Tea: Will Porsha Williams Make A Return To RHOA For $5M?! + Alleged Wedding Date Revealed [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia are allegedly set to get married this Thanksgiving weekend in Atlanta. Sources are saying that invitations went out this weekend to attendees and they were told to with the details said to be under wraps. Invitations were sent out this weekend, and while folks were told to keep the details of the ceremony under wraps, multiple guests confirmed to Media Take Out that the two are getting hitched.

Gary has the tea on this and more in the video!

