Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website With Mental Health Resources For The Hotties

Megan Thee Stallion is at it again. This time, the Grammy award-winning femcee is using her gigantic platform to champion mental health wellness.

On Sunday, the Houston native launched a new website called “Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too” that offers mental health resources to fans in need.

The comprehensive site features a list of free therapy organizations as well as links to the national crisis hotline and the suicide and crisis lifeline. Users can access a slew of resources geared towards substance abuse and mental health administration. There are also resource directories catered to the Black and LGBTQ community, including organizations such as the LGBTQ Psychotherapists of Color directory, Therapy for Black Girls, and the StrongHearts Native Helpline, an agency that provides help to people impacted by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Megan talks about challenges with mental health on the new Traumazine album

Megan’s new website references a line from her song “Anxiety” where she talks about her own challenges with mental health. In one verse the superstar raps, “They keep sayin’ I should get help, but I don’t even know what I need.”

During the season 2 premiere of Peace of Mind with Taraji in 2021, Thee Stallion opened up about how she turned to therapy following the death of her mother Holly Thomas. Meg’s mom passed away in March 2019 after a difficult battle with brain cancer. She also lost her father as a child.

“I’ve lost both of my parents. Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, who do I talk to? What do I do?’ I just started learning that it’s okay to ask for help,” she said at the time, ” It’s okay to want to go get therapy.”

Meg continued:

“As a Black person, and when you think of therapy you think of ‘Oh my gosh, I’m weak,’ you think of medication, and you just think the worst. That’s kind of what you see on TV too; like, therapy wasn’t even presented in the media as something that was good. Now it’s becoming safe to say, ‘Alright now, there’s a little too much going on. Somebody help me.’ “

This isn’t the first time the rapper has used her platform to give back. Last year, Meg launched a nonprofit foundation named after her parents that helps women, senior citizens, and underserved communities in Houston and beyond. She also teamed up with Cash App to give away $1 million worth of stock to her Hotties along with investing education.

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Website With Mental Health Resources For The Hotties was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com