EpiCentre to be redesigned and renamed ‘Queen City Quarter’

The EpiCentre will be renamed Queen City Quarters, as reported by WSOC-TV.

The three-story property in uptown Charlotte will have a new name and look. Real estate company CBRE told WSOC its renovation project will “enhance the visitor experience.”

The real estate company said it expects to complete significant repairs to the courtyard, parking garage, patios and roof by the end of the year. Next year, the public staircases and escalators on the property will be renovated. New landscaping, lighting and benches will also be installed.

DC-based company Streetsense, a global urban design and placemaking agency will be overseeing the redesign.

“When we were engaged to think about the strategy for the former EpiCentre, it became clear to us that the property didn’t have a leasing problem, but rather a real estate problem,” said Jeff Pollak, Managing Principal of Streetsense. “It has great bones, a great location — it just needed a fresh approach, new ideas, and a new narrative.”

Queen City Quarter will feature traditional retail, restaurants and office tenants in addition to creative office, medical office and various other office and retail uses, CBRE said.

The EpiCentre was once an entertainment hotspot in uptown Charlotte. Back in August the property sold to its highest and only bidder.

