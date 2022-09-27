‘Alternative Facts’: Kellyanne Conway Blatantly Lies About Marijuana ‘Overdose Deaths’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s a true wonder how Kellyanne Conway is still allowed to give television interviews. The “alternative facts” creator is back doing what she does best, and that’s lying straight through her teeth.

MORE: Mississippi Welfare Scandal Sparks Calls For Brett Favre To Be Kicked Out Of Football Hall Of Fame

Conway recently appeared on Fox News attacking Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman, who has been outspoken about supporting the legalization of cannabis.

During her interview with Sean Hannity, Conway gaslighted the Fox audience by making up lies about marijuana deaths in the state of Pennsylvania.

“He put the marijuana flag up. He thought that was funny. He’s trolling his opponent,” Conway added. “Here’s what’s not funny: that there has been a doubling of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania.”

Marijuana overdose deaths have not doubled in Pennsylvania. In fact, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Drug Surveillance and Misuse Prevention, there were no marijuana deaths reported in 2021. Even though there has been a 3% increase in drug overdose fatalities, the majority of those deaths have been attributed to fentanyl or opioids. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 1999 to 2020 there haven’t been any Marijuana overdose deaths reported.

Kellyanne Conway and Fox News continue to create false narratives that keep their constituents completely oblivious to how the real world is actually functioning.

One thing is for sure, Conway and her cronies on Fox will never admit to their audience the real issue with Marijuana, and that’s who gets arrested for it. The disparities between marijuana arrests in Pennsylvania are disgusting and the product of a system meant to keep young black men trapped in a prison culture.

According to NORML, Black residents are about five times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession in Pennsylvania than their white counterparts, based on population.

Of the 13,488 total marijuana possession arrests, there were 8,220 (61%) listed as White and 5,068 (38%) listed as Black.

Black people make up about 11% of Pennsylvania’s 12.8 million people.

As long as Kellyanne Conway is your spokesperson, real facts will never make it into your lexicon. Word of advice if you see her your TV screen, turn the channel.

SEE ALSO:

NYC Hotel’s ‘Racially Motivated’ Stereotyping Led To Mistreatment Of Black Artist, Complaint Claims

Commentary: New Republican ‘Commitment To America’ Is Out Of Step With Facts And What Voters Want

Chanel Porchia-Albert On Baby Dove’s New Doula Campaign, Improving Black Maternal Outcomes And Increasing Access To Care

The post ‘Alternative Facts’: Kellyanne Conway Blatantly Lies About Marijuana ‘Overdose Deaths’ appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Alternative Facts’: Kellyanne Conway Blatantly Lies About Marijuana ‘Overdose Deaths’ was originally published on newsone.com