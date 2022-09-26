Sweetie Pie’s Last Location Closed Over The Weekend

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The last location of Robbie Montgomery’s Sweetie Pie’s Upper Crust closed over the weekend.

Montgomery announced on Instagram that the beloved eatery will close its doors on Sept. 25. In a sign posted at the restaurant, it says that they will be shutting down “to make room for the more than four hundred million dollar Cochran Veterans Hospital expansion.”

This news comes days after her son, Tim Norman, was convicted of murder-for-hire after arranging the 2016 murder of his nephew and Montgomery’s grandson, Andre Montgomery. Before his murder, Norman, 41, took out a $450,000 fraudulent life insurance on Montgomery and tried to cash it in after his death.

