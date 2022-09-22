Kyle Rittenhouse’s Online Fundraiser Is Floundering With Few Donations

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kenosha killer Kyle Rittenhouse appears to be slowly but surely becoming Kyle Ritten-who? as the fake-crying murder conviction-dodger-turned conservative sweetheart seems to be having trouble gaining financial support to fight a pending lawsuit in Wisconsin.

“I was found innocent, but the fight hasn’t stopped. I am currently being attacked via a civil lawsuit in Wisconsin,” Rittenhouse captioned a tweet that included a link to his GiveSendGo account. “I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support. Thank you to my dear friends who set this up for me, we won’t stop fighting!”

The headline for the page reads, “Kyle Rittenhouse hasn’t stopped fighting the left-wing Democrat machine, but he needs your help.” So, basically, the guy who once claimed with a straight face that he wasn’t a MAGA minion and that he supports Black Lives Matter has continued the right-wing tradition of invoking the “left-wing Democrat machine” as some ambiguous Cobra operation all pure-hearted G.I. Joe Americans should fear and vow to fight.

But so far the acquitted killer’s virtual welfare page isn’t collecting funds very quickly. Rittenhouse set a goal of $150,000 and had received only a few thousand in donations as of early Thursday afternoon. He might as well re-caption the page, “Ain’t nobody coming to pay you Ritten-Otis!”

So, what’s going on here? Is the Ritten-honeymoon over or are MAGA-fied right-wingers across the country scratching their pockets while saying, “See, the way my bank account is set up…” and offering up thoughts and prayers?

One would think that Ritten-help-a-shooter-out-bro would be swimming in money since he had been making so many appearances on right-wing outlets, which gave him his 15 minutes of fame for—you know—being the only person at a protest-turned-riot to kill anyone. But now it looks like the guy who’s probably still waiting on President Joe Biden to return his phone calls is a step away from passing a hat around at a MAGA rally.

But, I’m sure Ritten-hoes-ain’t-loyal is at least getting plenty of support in response to his call to action, right?

Oh.

This one includes an edited meme because the original did not age well.

Welp, it looks like Ritten-who-even-still-knows-me? is having a rough go of it. Conservatives have apparently gone from treating him as a victim of fake news to a remnant of old news—while everyone else just continues to Ritten-hate him.

I mean, come on, guys, you’re treating this man like he killed somebody.

