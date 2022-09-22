Rising Philly Rapper OT7 Quanny Releases New Single ‘Dame Lillard’ Produced By PYRO-Z5

OT7 Quanny’s Latest Single “Dame Lillard” Pays Homage To NBA Veteran Ahead Of The Upcoming Season

Ot7 Quanny’s latest single is the perfect song heading into fall and the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA seasons. The single “Dame Lillard” is produced by PYRO-Z5 and highlights Quanny’s gift of being able to switch his style while delivering bars. The song is also primed for a massive run on Tik-Tok which will only elevate his visibility. The theme for the track and message is to finish the 4th quarter strong hench the song title. We’re in September with only a few months left to go in 2022 and “Dame Lillard” is the perfect track to push all of us to finish the year strong.

You can listen to “Dame Lillard” below.