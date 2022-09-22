Honoring the Victims: “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” Trends After Its Release

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Netflix’s new, limited series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” discusses one of the U.S.’s most notorious serial killers. The haunting series has already sparked conversation on social media, leading people to dive deeper into Jeffrey’s horrifying past and honor the fallen victims.

The trending limited series follows the story of one of the most notorious serial killers in the United States, largely told from the points of view of his victims. The series was released yesterday (Sep. 21) to the streaming platform and it has already become a huge topic of discussion on Twitter.

Last night, several people began discussing the Jeffrey Dahmer. Some social media users prefer that stories like these not be told to larger audiences, as it forces the familes and friends who were affected to relive their terrifying traumas. While other social media users enjoy the show and urge the victim’s families to not watch if it is triggering.

One tweet received a lot of praise on Twitter, showing a side by side of the actor portraying one of the victims’ sister, Rita Isbell, in the show and the real Rita. It was an accurate portrayal of the grief, pain and angst Rita felt in that courtroom in 1992.

Watch the clip below:

Actor Evan Peters portrays serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the limited series. One Twitter user says, now that the story is out, “Let’s not romanticize Jeffrey Dahmer just because he is palyed by Evan Peters. Remember the victims.” The Twitter thread pays homage to each victim with a short description of who they were.

Many of Dahmer’s victims were people of color, and several users are sure to highlight that fact about him.

This is such a sad story but take a moment to remember these victims and their families who, years later, are still grieving the loss of their loved ones.

Check out the thread below:

