A 63-year-old woman died in the public bathroom of a South Carolina department store, her body was found four days later, WLTX reports.

According to Coroner Margaret Fisher in SC, Bessie Durham worked at Belk at Columbia Centre as a janitor. Durham’s cleaning cart was outside the restroom. She was last seen on store surveillance going into the bathroom at 7 AM and did not come out.

Durham was found deceased Monday shortly after 8 PM after her family filed a missing person report.

An autopsy for Durham is scheduled. At this time, foul play is not suspected.

Columbia Police Department is looking at open and closing procedures at the mall.

Police said the store was open regularly over those four days and they are investigating to see if anyone was negligent

63-year-old worker died in department store bathroom, found four days later was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com