Multiple schools evacuated after receiving bomb threats

Five schools in the Charlotte area evacuated after bomb threats were made against the campuses, Tuesday morning.

District leaders told students and faculty of Cox Mill Elementary, Cox Mill High, Northwest Cabarrus High and Jay M. Robinson High schools and Moorseville High School to evacuated the school building at 10:30 AM after receiving threats.

WCNC reports, that Mooresville High parents were told by officials that the building was evacuated due to a call phone conveying a threat against the school.

All students were off campus by 11:15 a.m. Bomb-trained K-9s from the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office were called to the school, and as of noon, officers were working to clear the facilities, according to a statement by Mooresville police.

Similar threats were made against multiple schools in Cabarrus County.

