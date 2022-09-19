Son of Apex Man Sings at Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Millions of people all over the world woke up early this morning (Sept. 19) to watch the state funeral of UK’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died September 8, at the age of 96. However, the occasion is particularly special for one local man.

WRAL reports, Chris Yoo of Apex woke up bright and early and tuned in to the massive funeral service of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. The reason: his son, Caleb, was singing at the funeral.

The 12-year-old is currently in his fifth year at Westminster Abbey Choir School, where he sings and plays the piano, viola, and violin. Caleb has been living and studying overseas since he was eight. Chris, who visits with his son several times a year, said Caleb’s teachers noticed his incredible gifts while attending Montessori school in Morrisville. “I was very thankful for the teachers who saw his talent and determination. When we saw that talent in him, we encouraged him to apply, and he was accepted.”

And Caleb has been thriving ever since. This year, he was named “head boy,” or valedictorian, for excelling in his studies while also performing community service. Soon, as his voice matures, he will transfer out of the choir school and continue his studies elsewhere. He is currently auditioning for several schools in England.

Chris notes that Caleb and his classmates have been preparing for this morning’s performance since news of Queen Elizabeth’s death broke. And, it looks like the hard work paid off.

“Just watching the event was absolutely amazing … in itself,” Chris said. “…but also seeing that my son was a part of it was a proud moment for a parent.”

