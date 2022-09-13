105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Rickey Smiley shook the table this morning asking his listeners to call in and share their opinion. He argues that the morning show is playing too much slow music making the morning a drag. He calls on the listeners to share their opinions on the show and its music. Hear about what they had to say below and feel free to share your thoughts.

WE WANT YOUR OPINION! Listeners Call In To Rate Our Music On The Morning Show [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com