Everyone Was Invited to Beyonce’s Belated Birthday Party (But Us)

Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday a little later this year. A-list celebrities flocked to her celebration in Hollywood last weekend. Check out photos from her extravaganza inside.

The Virgo queen herself turned 41 years old on September 4th. Since it fell on Labor Day weekend and most of her famous friends were busy doing their own thing, she made an exception and brought all of Hollywood out this past weekend.

Every star you could think of attended Queen Bey’s soireé. They all congregated at a mansion in Bel Air, where Bey and her husband Jay-Z hosted another beautiful milestone. There were even celebrities that you wouldn’t even imagine in attendance at a Beyoncé party.

Nonetheless, everyone received an invite and they were suited up to turn it up. Celebrities like Drake, Zendaya, Lizzo, Adele, Rich Paul, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, LaLa Anthony, Jaden Smith, Megan Fox, Offset and Vanessa Bryant all came with their flyest party outfits to celebrate.

One social media user said that Beyoncé brought out more celebrities than the VMA’s, and they weren’t lying.

Paparazzi caught everyone in action. TMZ captured one of Jigga himself, but the birthday girl managed to duck the cameras throughout her magical, celebrity filled night. Her and her fabulous friends partied until around 3 AM.

Happy Belated Birthday, Beyoncé!

Check out photos from the star studded night below:

We’re not sure it was a themed party at all…

Drake is giving very much Dennis Graham (his papi)…

Michael Bae Jordan arrived…

Wig and all…

We had a timeeee last night…

Was it a skate party? Kelendria came prepared.

Okay Lizzo and her man right behind her…

Zendaya serving Euphoria fairy dust cheeks…

