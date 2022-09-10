A Conversation About Affordable Homeownership with DreamKey Partners

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Join 1053 RNB’s for a “Conversation About Affordable Homeownership” with Olympia D (The Olympia D. Show) & DreamKey Partners and the City of Charlotte for a discussion on affordable homeownership.

Julie Porter, and Fred Dodson, Jr., COO & EVP of Real Estate Development, discuss issues driving the gap in BIPOC homeownership in Charlotte and provide solutions to advance fair opportunity in housing. Along with Shawn Heath, Housing & Neighborhood Services Director for the City of Charlotte Government , they noted several key facts that have led to disparities, such as income. Nationally, 35% of White households earn $100,000 or more and are 40% more likely to be able to afford to buy a home compared to Black households. Only 20% of Black households earn $100,000.

To learn more about DreamKey Partners visit www.dreamkeypartners.org