YouTuber JiDion Adams had all eyes on him during Tuesday’s US Open match between Nick Kyrgios and Karen Khachanov. The 21-year-old prankster was sitting in the front row when he donned a Louis Vuitton barber cape and received a haircut from his friend. Adams appeared at ease while he chatted up some attendees at NYC’s Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“When someone saw it, security went to the two individuals. They were escorted out of their seats and then off the grounds for disruption of play,” said Brendan McIntyre, Sr. Director of Corporate Communications for the U.S. Tennis Association. “There’s a first time for anything.”

However, this is not the first time JiDion has pulled a stunt like this. At a March 2022 NBA game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Dallas Mavericks, Adams (who sometimes employs the hilarious moniker “DeMarcus Cousins III”) received a haircut during the fourth quarter. And he rocked a Louis Vuitton cape for that barber appointment, too.

Not everyone finds the Internet personality’s antics funny, though. JiDion took his brand of humor across the pond to this year’s Wimbledon tournament in July. And instead of opting for a trim or shapeup, he decided to blow an airhorn during the quarterfinal match between Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

But not only was JiDion immediately escorted from London’s All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. The prank earned him an unprecedented lifetime ban from the event.

Watch the video above to see the interaction between JiDion and Wimbledon security guards — and his attempts at getting back in.

Two Fans Kicked Out Of US Open For Getting A Fresh Haircut During The Match was originally published on cassiuslife.com