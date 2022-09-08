HomeLocal Events

Cabarrus County Fair Returns This Week

It’s that time of year again! Fair season!

The Cabarrus County Fair will take place from September 9–17, 2022. The fair will be located at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Over 80,000 people attend the nine-day Cabarrus County Fair, which has won numerous awards. This 70-year tradition includes a petting zoo, midway rides, games, food, live music, ground entertainment, exhibits from local businesses and organizations, and much more.

Prices for the event are as follows:

  • Ages 5 & Under: FREE
  • Ages 6-11: $6
  • Ages 12 & Over: $8
  • With Military ID & 
  • Ages 55 and Better: $6
PARKING IS FREE!

To plan your visit and find more information, click here.

