New Video Footage Highlights Alleged Election Systems Breach In Rural Georgia

Video footage from a county board of elections in rural Georgia highlights the lengths election deniers went to back Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election. The alleged election systems breach in Coffee County also plays into the ongoing investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Trump’s efforts to overturn the Georgia election.

Per Associated Press, the newly released footage shows the former chair of the local Republican party escorting people from a so-called “data solutions” company into the election offices. Eric Chaney, a former member of the Coffee County election board, previously claimed he was not aware of efforts to action the county’s election system and wasn’t present. But the newly released video suggests otherwise.

There’s no evidence of anything inappropriate ahead of the 2020 election to the Senate runoff. But the breach of the Coffee County election board raises concerns about future elections and ensuring elections are safe and secure. Random people aren’t supposed to access any aspect of the election system, including the voting machines and software.

While Coffee County is a couple of hours southeast of Atlanta, Willis has looked into efforts by former Trump attorney Sidney Powell in the context of the broader scope of the Georgia election. According to the Associated Press, the video shows Republican operatives being led into election offices in Coffee County, during which time suspected unauthorized access to election equipment took place. The move came two months after Georgia flipped for a Democratic presidential nominee for the first time since Bill Clinton was elected in 1992.

After countless expert examinations of the 2020 election, the only fraudulent activity unveiled remains connected to Trump and his followers. And in places like Coffee County, Georgia, it appears some election officials facilitated access to otherwise secure voting systems.

Election deniers remain a threat post-2020 presidential election

The news comes amid data showing a significant number of Republican candidates who believe and spread election disinformation will be on the ballot in November. According to data from the team at FiveThirtyEight, nearly 50 percent of current Republican candidates supported some degree of election denial.

The outlet reported that nearly 200 current candidates refused to acknowledge the legitimacy of the 2020 election.

“Out of 529 total Republican nominees running for office, we found 195 who FULLY DENIED the legitimacy of the 2020 election,” FiveThirtyEight reported. “These candidates either stated that the election was stolen from Trump or took legal action to overturn the results, such as voting not to certify election results or joining lawsuits that sought to overturn the election.”

That translates to more than 35 percent flat out denying the legitimacy of the 2020 election. While there was much fanfare about foreign actors interfering in the 2016 election, the greatest threat is coming from inside the house. Election deniers and those actively engaging in efforts meant to undermine confidence in Democracy and the system of elections pose a real threat.

A recent article from the Daily Kos reported that Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson had a fake elector on staff. Fake electors were not only election deniers but also people who attempted to replace the legitimate electors to the electoral college with a phony slate in hopes of changing the outcome of the 2020 election.

Johnson is locked in a heated race for re-election against a Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes. Barnes currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor and is looking to unseat the unpopular Republican senator.

