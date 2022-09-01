105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It is unfortunate that Jackson, Mississippi is without fresh water. The people in Mississippi’s capital are without access to safe drinking water on and the community is trying to find resources. We have people from our sister station distributing bottled water and creating a plan to help those in need around the city.

Please listen to the video below and call 601-960-1875 for more assistance.

What’s Trending: Here’s What You Can Do To Help Jackson, Mississippi Water Crisis [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com