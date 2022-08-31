105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey talk about the definitions of “diva” and being biracial women on Markle’s podcast, Archetypes. The two discuss their journey navigating the world as biracial women, their natural hair, and their relationships.

In other news, the mural of hip-hop legend Biggie was vandalized in Brooklyn last week, but the artist is now fixing it. The people who vandalized the mural were caught on camera but no arrests have been made yet. Hear more about these stories and more in the video below.

Hot Spot: Meghan Markle Says She Wasn’t Treated Like A Black Woman Until She Married Prince Henry was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com