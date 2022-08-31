Ford Recalls Pickups, Cars Due To Cloudy Rear Camera Lens

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Ford is recalling over 277,000 automobiles and pickup trucks in the United States due to a potential issue with the rear view camera lens becoming cloudy and reducing driver sight.

The recall includes the Lincoln Continental, as well as specific F-250, 350, and 450 trucks, all from the 2017 to 2020 model years. There is a 360-degree camera system in the recalled cars.

According to Ford, the cameras’ anti-reflective lenses can deteriorate and result in blurry images. The company says the issue has resulted in more than 8,800 warranty reports in the United States.

Owners will not be charged by dealers to replace the camera. Ford will begin notifying owners in writing on September 12.

