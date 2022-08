More Than 20 Million US Households Are Behind On Utility Bills

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

According to recent data, an alarming percentage of American homes are currently delinquent on their utility payments, primarily as a result of rising energy prices, which has led to worries that widespread power outages are imminent.

More than 20 million American families are behind on their utility payments,¬†according to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association. ¬†NEADA executive director Mark Wolfe says these statistics are “unprecedented.”

The average amount of past-due bills increased from $403 to $792.

Although there is a lot of demand for energy in the summer, analysts predict that this winter’s heating costs will be more painful.

Now, an unprecedented number of Americans may experience a power outage as a result of past-due residential energy bills.

