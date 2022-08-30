Safety Concerns Causing Homeschooling To Remain Popular in NC

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

While parents sent thousands of children back to school on Monday, some students began the school year from home.

According to Spencer Mason, a spokeswoman for North Carolinians for Home Education, this is becoming a more popular option statewide.

Although there are many benefits to homeschooling, like meeting a student’s personal needs, controlling the curriculum, and preventing bullying, according to Mason, recent school violence may also be a factor.

In addition to the rise in school shootings in recent years, as of June last year, at least 30 firearms had been discovered in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools District.

Mason noted that although this is a contributing aspect, it is not the main one.

CMS stated this year that it has 76 Security Resource Officers patrolling campuses. They have added seven more officers during the previous academic year.

