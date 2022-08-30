Biden Administration to Stop Sending Free At-Home Tests Friday

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Due to a lack of funding from Congress, the government will cease giving free Covid-19 at-home testing on Friday, a senior Biden administration official announced on Sunday.

According to the source, a stockpile of the tests is running low, and officials want to have enough on hand in case of a fall surge.

According to a notice on the website, the giveaway, which includes tests shipped at no cost to people who request them at Covidtests.gov, will expire on Friday — unless there is a surprise infusion of funds from Congress, the source said.

“If Congress provides funding, we will expeditiously resume distribution of free tests through covidtests.gov,” the source said. “Until then, we believe reserving the remaining tests for distribution later this year is the best course.”

Fewer people are getting their coronavirus levels checked, and many are believed to have had it without being certain.

The majority of Americans would still be able to receive free testing or reimbursement through private insurance, Medicare, or Medicaid even after the distribution stops on Friday.

