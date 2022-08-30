Charlotte Daycare Teacher Fired After Disturbing Video Surfaces

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The teacher at the center of a video that led parents in Charlotte to complain is no longer working at Tutor Time in Steele Creek.

A teacher appeared to be grabbing kids, hitting one kid with a yardstick, forcing another kid to cross his legs, and pulling another kid by the arm and shoving him to the ground in a Livestream video.

The mother who recorded the video, Alyssa Stillwell, claims she informed the state about Tutor Time.

The video surfaced just before the daycare’s monthly monitoring phase was scheduled to end.

Another mother reported a simple assault to the CMPD on behalf of her three-year-old daughter, who appeared to have been struck by the yardstick.

Visit records by the Division of Child Development and Early Education dating back to June 2020 show violations were reported in 8 of the 10 visits.

