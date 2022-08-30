Beyoncé Narrates Gatorade’s Ad Paying Homage To Serena Williams: “Love Means Everything”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Two of the biggest names in pop culture have come together to quench your thirst.

As Serena Williams finishes her storied tennis career, she’s been reveling in her talent, and now one of her partners, Gatorade, is too.

The brand is honoring her greatness in a new commercial entitled “Love Means Everything” with Beyoncé providing the voiceover.

The commercial begins with a young Black girl watching one of Williams’ matches on TV and goes on to display more Black women dominating other sports, too, like fencing, roller skating, dancing, javelin throwing, weight lifting, equestrians, and football.

“When the world writes her down in history, we’ll begin where she started: at love. No points, zero score — just love. It’s a love that we’ll remember through the generations, a love that started a movement, a movement to always love exactly who you are and who you can be. To be so in love with your identity that your very essence cannot be contained. To love the sound of your own voice and the way you move,” Bey says. “To feel like a queen unapologetically, with a crown indefinitely. To cherish every muscle and every curve your body exhibits. A movement to always love being a proud Black woman, a parent, a dreamer, a leader. To love being one of a kind. To always love being you. The whole you. The real you. You. You. You. To always love you.”

The clips of Serena’s dominance and humble tennis beginnings are spliced in towards the end of the montage. Then the camera pans back out to see the little girl clutching a tennis racket, as Beyoncé ends the nearly 2-minute clip by saying, “So when we write her down in history, no matter who you are, no matter where you are, we’ll remember what she’s shown us. A movement to love you.”

This isn’t the first time the two superstars have hooked up since Williams made an appearance on Bey’s Formation tour and Queen B created the Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive” for the Williams sister’s 2021 biopic King Richard.

In what will likely be her final U.S. Open in Flushing at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams beat out Danka Kovinić 6-3 on Monday and now sets her sights on playing doubles with her older sister Venus on Wednesday.

Watch the entire ad below.

Beyoncé Narrates Gatorade’s Ad Paying Homage To Serena Williams: “Love Means Everything” was originally published on cassiuslife.com