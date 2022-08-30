105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Homies kick off this weeks episode with their wives… well except for Supa Dave. Kevin Durant is staying in Brooklyn but what does that mean for the team and the NBA Superstar. Charles Barkley also shares his two cents.

NBA legend Bill Russell‘s jersey will be retired across the league. Many are saying Kobe Bryant should get the same treatment but another NBA legend is saying not so fast. And a Art Teacher is under fire because of her shape and her close. Some parents want her fired.

I Hate The Homies Podcast ‘Back To School’ | Episode 15 was originally published on blackamericaweb.com