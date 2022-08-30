Charlotte Gas Prices Fall Another 7 Cents in Past Week

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Officials report that the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte has dropped 7.5 cents in the last week, reaching $3.57 as of Monday.

It is the eleventh week in a row that declines have occurred, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The cost is 21 cents less than on August 29, 2012, with a 10-year high of $3.78 a gallon.

According to GasBuddy analysts, gas prices in Charlotte are 71.5 cents per gallon more than a year ago and are down 40.5 cents per gallon from one month ago. As of August 28, the cheapest station in the city was $3.32 a gallon, while the most costly was $4.59, a $1.27 difference per gallon.

