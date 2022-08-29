105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Last night’s MTV Video Music Awards had so much action going on and Da Brat unpacks it all in The Hot Spot. First off, the VMAs belonged to Nicki Minaj. The rapper received the highest award of the night on top of partially hosting the show. J Balvin also had a viral moment with a twerking holographic dancer.

Hear about the show below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Hot Spot: Here’s What Went Down At The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com