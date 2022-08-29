Charlotte
Prepare For Hot Temperatures and Storms This Week in Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina, Downtown

Source: John Coletti / Getty

Prepare for a hot start to the workweek with a higher chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

  • Monday is expected to be hot and humid with isolated storms.
  • Tuesday is expected to be Hot with scattered showers and storms in the evening.
  • Wednesday’s prediction is drier, partly cloudy, hot, and steamy.

There may be a few brief pop-up showers and storms this week, but most areas will remain dry.

Patchy fog will be present Monday morning. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds the remainder of the day, with the afternoon only perhaps seeing a stray shower or thunderstorm.

On Tuesday, anticipate a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. There is a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there won’t be much of a chance for storms, but it will still be quite humid and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

Forecast provided by WBTV.

