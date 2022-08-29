Prepare For Hot Temperatures and Storms This Week in Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Prepare for a hot start to the workweek with a higher chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms.

Monday is expected to be hot and humid with isolated storms.

Tuesday is expected to be Hot with scattered showers and storms in the evening.

Wednesday’s prediction is drier, partly cloudy, hot, and steamy.

There may be a few brief pop-up showers and storms this week, but most areas will remain dry.

Patchy fog will be present Monday morning. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds the remainder of the day, with the afternoon only perhaps seeing a stray shower or thunderstorm.

On Tuesday, anticipate a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 90s. There is a risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

On Wednesday and Thursday, there won’t be much of a chance for storms, but it will still be quite humid and muggy with highs in the lower 90s.

Forecast provided by WBTV.