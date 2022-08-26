Subscribe To The Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

Is it hard for you to regain motivation after a setback? Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” is a reminder that we deserve love and can bounce back from adversity. Meet your host, Maria More as she breaks down the message in the music and shares an intimate perspective on conquering self-doubt, healing from toxic relationships, and demanding better for yourself.

Also, learn how the Mind, Body, and Business 21 Day Challenge can jump-start or reignite your fitness journey, without the overwhelm. Maria shows you how to set practical, effective goals through the power of consistency in this debut episode.

Mind, Body & Business Podcast With Maria More ‘Demanding Better for Yourself’ | Episode 1 was originally published on majicatl.com