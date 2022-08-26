A Day 1 Fantastic Voyager Tells The Story Of How She Met Her Fiancé!

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

If you haven’t heard by now, Tom Joyner’s Fantastic Voyage is returning to the water once again in 2023!

After hearing an amazing testimony from a couple that met on the cruise in 2011, we now hear from another Fantastic Voyage alumni who’s been going since the very first one. Oh, and she also found love and is now engaged to the man she met onboard.

Joanne Yancy says of that very first trip, “It just felt so good,” later describing the experience as “exhaling” for the first time at the sight of so many Black people joined together for the sole purpose of enjoying life. She proudly boasts about attending every year except for on four occasions and even brought on a few friends just based on her excitement when speaking about the experience.

“This is a fundraiser, understand the difference,” she reminds those who might second-guessed based on the price per cabin, and she’s right; The Tom Joyner Foundation uses benefits from ticket sales to raise funds for students to remain enrolled at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. As an HBCU grad herself, Yancy says cruise fundraising made for one of the biggest ways that she and others could give back.

Watch Ms. Yancy’s Fantastic Voyage testimony in full detail above because only she can truly tell it like it like needs to be told! Also, the story of how she met her now-fiancé on the cruise 12 years ago is just the perfect ending to an overall amazing story.

