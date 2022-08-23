Magic Returns To Alfea In Netflix’s ‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ Season 2 Trailer

If you’ve been waiting for the return of Netflix‘s Fate: The Winx Saga, it’s almost that time! Today, the streaming platform released the official trailer and additional photos for the upcoming second season of its coming-of-age magical adventure.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence. From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.

Here’s the longline for the second season: School’s back in session under the militant authority of Alfea’s former Headmistress Rosalind. With the Burned Ones gone, Dowling “disappeared” and Silva imprisoned for treason, the Alfea of last year has grown up with new magic, new romances and new faces. But when fairies start to go missing in the night, Bloom and her Suitemates discover a dangerous threat lurking in the shadows. One they’ll have to stop before it wreaks havoc on the entire Otherworld.

It looks like the stakes have been raised this time around!

This season of the series stars Abigail Cowen, Hannah Van Der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, Paulina Chávez, Danny Griffin, Sadie Soverall, Freddie Thorp, Theo Graham, Jacob Dudman, Brandon Grace, Robert James-Collier, Ken Duken, Éanna Hardwicke and Miranda Richardson.

Fate: The Winx Sage was produced by Archery Pictures with Judy Counihan and Kris Thykier serving as executive producers. The season is set to premiere on Netflix September 16, with the season consisting of seven 50-minute episodes.

