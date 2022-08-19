DameDot Returns & Releases Deluxe Version Of ‘F**k Yo Summer’

A true boss lords over as much territory as possible. As far as Detroit goes, there may not be a boss bigger right now than DameDot.

DameDot’s outreach for The Motor City goes beyond his creative bodies of music; his outreach is also felt through various businesses such as security and charity programs. In January, DameDot released a 25-track album The Umbrella Again, which provided quick songs in a plentiful amount that gained love from Pitchfork and DJ Booth.

F**k Yo Summer is his latest Magnus Opus that contains 29 songs. The Team Eastside OG provides another project that hits like a flurry of jabs with quick songs that transition into another song seamlessly. The highlights of the album are ‘Chinese Fanta,’ ‘Blood on This Money,’ ‘That’s It,’ ‘Bigger Picture,’ ‘One One,’ and ‘PROUD.’ DameDot raps in the signature Detroit drill cadence that many other cities started to pick up in the past year. His smooth delivery gives the perfect balance to the aggressive and ominous production. The album features Peezy, G.T., Eastside Eggroll, Young Will and Coach Joey.

After letting the success of the project breathe for about two months, DameDot is back with the deluxe version of F**k Yo Summer. The re-release of the album includes four new tracks: ‘Keep It,’ ‘BBL,’ ‘Unforgivable’ and ‘Everybody.’ The newly-added songs showcase DameDot’s street braggadocio style that has made him a house hold name over the years. If you’re interested in Detroit or mafioso rap, or a combination of the two, this is exactly your speed as it is filled with both. You can check the album out here.

To stay connected to DameDot, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

