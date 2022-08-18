Charlotte Hornets Release 2022-23 Schedule

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets 2022–23 regular season schedule was officially released on Wednesday, including some key games as the franchise attempts to secure its first postseason appearance since 2016.

Three of the Hornets’ games will be broadcast nationally: two against the Chicago Bulls (on ESPN on November 2 and TNT on January 26) and one against the Boston Celtics on ESPN on February 10. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, they also appear on NBA TV to play the Celtics.

Here is the FULL schedule.

LaMelo Ball, an all-star point guard, and new head coach Steve Clifford will lead Charlotte as they begin the season on the road against the San Antonio Spurs on October 19 at 8 p.m.

Read the full story here.