Jade Novah Releases New Single ‘Trip’

Atlanta-based singer, songwriter and actress Jade Novah is back with a brand new single entitled ‘Trip.’

On the track, airy piano and an ethereal melody drive into a smooth R&B beat, while Jade’s transcendent vocals shine. She navigates a lyrical journey through romance in its most primal and pure form. It climaxes in the chorus as she urges, “Can you take a road trip, deeper than the ocean…take me for a road trip.” Stay tuned for the premiere of the music video very soon. In the meantime, you can listen to the new song here.

Get ready to take a “trip” you’ll never forget with Jade in 2022. The new track paves the way for her Moon in Pisces EP, arriving on August 26.

Jade recently embarked on The Moon in Pisces Tour, stopping in 20 cities across North America. The multi-hyphenate artist delivers a true variety show concert experience with original music and comedy night after night. It also features hip-hop artist Jared Brady as well as one special winner per city from Jade’s local opener social media contest, which grants an independent artist the chance to open for Jade in the hometown. Get tickets here and see the complete list of tour dates below.

Making headlines over the past year, Jade was a featured guest on the upcoming project ‘Eternally Whitney,’ which honored the ten-year anniversary of the untimely passing of the legendary Whitney Houston. She appeared on NBC’s That’s My Jam, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. In an unforgettable moment during Wheel of Musical Impressions, Fallon urged Novah (who also serves as the Jam band singer) to accompany guest Jay Pharoah‘s famous Jay-Z bit with her own spot-on Beyoncé impression. Magic ensued! Pharaoh went as far as to say, “She’s got the best Beyoncé in the world,” and Entertainment Tonight hailed her as “equally impressive.”

Jade performed on Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 Fashion Show, now airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. She notably joined a star-studded cast including Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, Adrianna Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and more. Stoking buzz, her appearance received plugs from Vogue, BuzzFeed, Insider and People to name a few.

