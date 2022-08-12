Group to Provide Reduced Gas Prices at Charlotte Station

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Gas prices may be coming down, but there’s nothing like getting a gallon of gas for under $3 again!

As a part of the True Cost of Washington Tour, one gas station in Charlotte will temporarily offer much lower prices.

Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina will host the event. They will offer gas prices as low as $2.38 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at the Shell Station at 4936 Albemarle Road.

No RVs or gas cans are eligible to get the discounted gas. The discounts will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.

The average price of a regular gallon of gas in North Carolina is $3.688.

Read the full story here.