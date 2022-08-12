Twelve-time Grammy Award winner Babyface and multi-platinum Kehlani team up on ‘Seamless,’ released today by Capitol Records (who Babyface signed with about a month and a half ago).

The song gives an honest look at a night out that’s filled with drama, thanks to a partner who always seems to make a scene. Kehlani takes the lead on vocals, with Babyface assisting on backing vocals. The track, which is from Babyface’s forthcoming project, Girls Night Out, was written by the two with The Rascals (Drake, Chris Brown, Ariana Grande), who also produced alongside Babyface. You can listen to ‘Seamless’ here.

“I worked with Kehlani many years ago and I am just so proud of who she has become as an artist and also how well she knows herself and her fans,” says Babyface. “I am really honored to have her collaborate with me many years later for such a special project and I love the song we created. Kehlani is one of one and a true superstar.”

‘Seamless’ follows the release of Babyface’s collaboration with Ella Mai, ‘Keeps On Fallin,’ which is the first single from Girls Night Out. Vibe praised ‘Keeps On Fallin’ as “dreamy” and ThisIsRnB hailed it as a “classic Babyface track, with a modern R&B vibe.”

Girls Night Out, which will be released on October 21, is a sonic journey through love, heartbreak and all of the emotions in between. The album features the legendary singer/songwriters/producer’s collaborations with some of today’s brightest female R&B stars including Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, Doechii and many others. Like his iconic Waiting to Exhale soundtrack, the new project taps into a range of subject matter as each of his collaborators share stories from their personal point of views and experiences.

New Music Friday: Babyface & Kehlani Share New Song ‘Seamless’ was originally published on globalgrind.com