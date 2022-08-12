Charlotte
Things To Do In The Charlotte Area This Weekend

Looking for something fun or new to do this weekend?

Here are some things happening in the Charlotte area:

Friday, August 12, 2022

  1. Crownin’ QC’s Best Black Food Truck Competition

    • 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • FREE
    • 1600 West Trade Street

  2. CLTFREESKATE — pop-up roller skating rink

    • 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm
    • $0-30.00
    • Victoria Yards

  3. Davidson College Fall Fan Fest

    • 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
    • FREE
    • Richardson Stadium, Davidson College

  4. Friday Night at Camp North End

    • 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • FREE
    • Camp North End

Saturday, August 13, 2022

  1. Queen City Comedy Experience 

    • $10.00-15.00
    • Various locations

  2. CLTFREESKATE — pop-up roller skating rink

    • 3:00 pm to 11:00 pm
    • $0-30.00
    • Victoria Yards

Sunday, August 14, 2022

  1. Sangria Sunday at Pinhouse: 75¢/ounce Sangria, and half-price bowling

    • 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
    • Pinhouse

  2. Classic Black Cinema Series: Abby

    • 2:00 pm
    • $9.00
    • Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture

  3. Sunday FunDay Free Lunch

    • 12:00 pm
    • FREE
    • NoDa Company Store

Find more events here.

